Deluxe, expanded reissue of Eric Clapton’s eponymous debut solo album due in August

An expanded 50th anniversary reissue of Eric Clapton‘s 1970 self-titled debut solo album will be released as a four-CD set on August 20.

The deluxe collection will feature three different mixes of the album: one by the record’s producer, Delaney Bramlett; one by acclaimed producer/engineer Tom Dowd; and one by Clapton himself. The Dowd mix was the one used for the originally released version of Eric Clapton. The Bramlett mix first appeared on a deluxe reissue of the album that was released in 2005. Clapton’s mix is being released in full for the first time with the new collection.

The new reissue also will include a disc featuring singles, alternate versions and session outtakes.

Released in July 1970, Eric Clapton reached #13 on the Billboard 200, and yielded the J.J. Cale-penned top-20 hit “After Midnight” and the enduring rock-radio staple “Let It Rain,” which Eric co-wrote with Bramlett.

Clapton recorded his self-titled album with many of the members of the rock/soul ensemble Delaney and Bonnie and Friends, with whom he toured after the breakup of the supergroup Blind Faith. Three of the musicians — keyboardist Bobby Whitlock, drummer Jim Gordon and bassist Carl Radle — went on to play with Eric in Derek and the Dominos. Stephen Stills also played on Eric Clapton.

A single-LP vinyl reissue of the album featuring Dowd’s mix also will be released on August 20. You can pre-order the four-CD set and LP now. Two tracks from the collection, the Bramlett mix of “After Midnight” and the Clapton mix of “Blues Power,” have been made available as advance digital tracks.

Here’s the track list of Eric Clapton — Anniversary Deluxe Edition:

CD 1 (The Tom Dowd Mix — The UK Version)

“Slunky”

“Bad Boy”

“Lonesome and a Long Way from Home”

“After Midnight”

“Easy Now”

“Blues Power”

“Bottle of Red Wine”

“Lovin’ You Lovin’ Me”

“I’ve Told You for the Last Time”

“I Don’t Know Why”

“Let It Rain”

CD 2 (The Eric Clapton Mix)

“Slunky” (unreleased mix)

“Bad Boy” (unreleased mix)

“Lonesome and a Long Way from Home” (unreleased mix)

“After Midnight” (released on Life in 12 Bars soundtrack)

“Easy Now” (released – this was the only Clapton mix inserted into the original 1970 Tom Dowd mix LP)

“Blues Power” (unreleased mix)

“Bottle of Red Wine” (unreleased mix)

“Lovin’ You Lovin’ Me” (unreleased mix)

“I’ve Told You for the Last Time” (unreleased mix)

“I Don’t Know Why” (unreleased mix)

“Let It Rain” (released on Life in 12 Bars soundtrack)

CD3 (The Delaney Bramlett Mix)

“Slunky”

“Bad Boy”

“Easy Now”

“After Midnight”

“Blues Power”

“Bottle of Red Wine”

“Lovin’ You Lovin’ Me”

“Lonesome and a Long Way from Home”

“I Don’t Know Why”

“Let It Rain”

CD 4 (Singles, Alternate Versions & Session Outtakes)

“Teasin'” — Performed by King Curtis with Delaney Bramlett, Eric Clapton & Friends

“Comin’ Home” (Alternate Mix) — Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton (unreleased mix)

“Blues in ‘A'” (Session Outtake)

“She Rides” (“Let It Rain” alternate version)

“I’ve Told You for the Last Time” (Olympic Studios version)

“I Don’t Know Why” (Olympic Studios version)

“Comin’ Home” (single A-side) — Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton

“Groupie (Superstar)” (single B-side) — Performed by Delaney & Bonnie & Friends featuring Eric Clapton

