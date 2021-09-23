Deluxe, expanded reissues of The Pretenders’ first two albums due out in November

Rhino

The Pretenders‘ classic 1979 self-titled debut album and its 1981 follow-up, Pretenders II, will both be reissued on November 5 as deluxe three-CD sets.

Frontwoman Chrissie Hynde curated both releases, which will feature remastered versions of the original albums by producer Chris Thomas, demos, rarities, live performances and more.

The deluxe edition of the Pretenders reissue features B-sides, demos, two BBC sessions from 1979, and songs recorded at concerts in London in January 1979 and Boston in March 1980.

The Pretenders II deluxe reissue will feature demos, single edits, alternate versions and outtakes, and live tunes recorded at shows in New York’s Central Park in August 1980 and in Santa Monica, California, in September 1981.

Both deluxe reissues will come packaged with a high-quality book featuring new liner notes and a variety of rare and unseen photos.

Limited-edition colored vinyl LPs of Pretenders and Pretenders II, pressed on red and white vinyl, respectively, also will be released. Visit Rhino.com for pre-order details.

The Pretenders’ self-titled debut, which was released in December 1979, reached #9 on the Billboard 200. It featured the band’s first stateside hit, “Brass in Pocket,” as well as several other enduring songs, including “Precious,” “Kid” and “Mystery Achievement” and the group’s memorable cover of The Kinks‘ “Stop Your Sobbing.”

Pretenders II, which arrived in August of ’81, reached #10 on the Billboard 200 and included the popular tunes “Talk of the Town” and “Message of Love.”

The albums were the only two full-length records by the band to feature the original lineup of Hynde, drummer Martin Chambers, guitarist James Honeyman-Scott and bassist Pete Farndon. Sadly, Honeyman-Scott and Farndon died of drug-related causes in June 1982 and April 1983, respectively.

Here’s the track list of Pretenders — Deluxe Edition:

CD 1: Original Album & B-Sides

Original Album

“Precious”

“The Phone Call”

“Up the Neck”

“Tattooed Love Boys”

“Space Invader”

“The Wait”

“Stop Your Sobbing”

“Kid”

“Private Life”

“Brass in Pocket”

“Lovers of Today”

“Mystery Achievement”

B-Sides

“Cuban Slide”

“Porcelain”

“The Wait” (Nick Lowe Version)

“Nervous but Shy”

“Swinging London”

CD 2: Demos & BBC In Studio

Demos

“The Phone Call”

“Suicide”*

“Brass in Pocket”

“Precious”

“The Wait”

“I Can’t Control Myself”

“Stop Your Sobbing”

“Tequila”

“Kid”

“I Go to Sleep”*

“Do I Love You”*

BBC In Session: The Kid Jensen Show, February 5, 1979

“The Wait”*

“Up the Neck”*

“Stop Your Sobbing”*

“Private Life”*

“Cuban Slide”*

BBC In Session: The Kid Jensen Show, July 2, 1979

“Mystery Achievement”

“I Need Somebody”

“Tattooed Love Boys”*

CD3: Live

BBC In Session: Live at The Paris Theatre, London, January 2, 1979

“The Wait”*

“Stop Your Sobbing”*

“Kid”*

“Cuban Slide”*

“Brass in Pocket*

“Tattooed Love Boys*

“Mystery Achievement*

Warner Bros. Music Show: Live at the Paradise Theater, Boston, March 23, 1980

“Space Invader”**

“The Wait”**

“Precious”

“Kid”**

“Private Life”**

“Cuban Slide”**

“The Phone Call”*

“Talk of the Town”**

“Tattooed Love Boys”

“Up the Neck”**

“Mystery Achievement”**

“Stop Your Sobbing”**

And here’s the track list of Pretenders II — Deluxe Edition:

CD 1: Original Album

“The Adultress”

“Bad Boys Get Spanked”

“Message of Love”

“I Go to Sleep”

“Birds of Paradise”

“Talk of the Town”

“Pack It Up”

“Waste Not Want Not”

“Day After Day”

“Jealous Dogs”

“The English Roses”

“Louie Louie”

CD2: Studio Demos, Singles & Alternates

“Talk of the Town” (Demo)

“What You Gonna Do About It”

“I Go to Sleep” (Guitar Version — Outtake)

“Pack It Up” (Radio Mix — Outtake)

“Day After Day” (Single Mix)

“In the Sticks”

“Louie Louie” (Monitor Mix)*

Live in Central Park, New York City, August 30, 1980

“Precious”

“Space Invader”*

“Cuban Slide”*

“Porcelain”*

“Tattooed Love Boys”*

“Up the Neck”*

CD 3: Live at the Santa Monica Civic, September 4, 1981

“The Wait”

“The Adultress”

“Message of Love”

“Louie Louie”

“Talk of the Town”

“Birds of Paradise”

“The English Roses”

“Stop Your Sobbing”

“Private Life”

“Kid”

“Day After Day”

“Up the Neck”

“Bad Boys Get Spanked”

“Tattooed Love Boys”*

“Precious”*

“Brass in Pocket”

“Mystery Achievement”*

“Higher and Higher”

* = previously unreleased

** = first time on CD.

