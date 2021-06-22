Deluxe reissue of Brian May’s solo debut, ‘Back to the Light,’ due out in August

UMe

Queen‘s Brian May has unveiled full details about the recently reported reissue of his debut solo album, 1992’s Back to the Light, which will be released on August 6.

The remastered collection, which you can pre-order now on CD, cassette, vinyl and digital formats, and as a deluxe box set, two-CD set and a limited-edition vinyl picture disc.

The box set and two-CD versions include a bonus disc titled Out of the Light that features alternate studio tracks, live performances and more.

Back to the Light was released in the U.K. in September 1992, and reached #6 on the albums charts while yielding four top-30 singles — “Driven by You,” “Too Much Love Will Kill You,” “Resurrection,” and the title track. The album was written and recorded during a time of great upheaval for Brian, a period that saw Queen frontman Freddie Mercury‘s death, the temporary end of the band, the breakup of May’s first marriage and the start of his second.

Among the musicians who contributed to Back to the Light were veteran rock drummer Cozy Powell, who co-wrote two tracks with May, plus former Whitesnake bassist Neil Murray and current Deep Purple keyboardist Don Airey.

The box set includes a white-vinyl LP, two CDs, a 32-page book, an art print, an enamel badge and access to a Back to the Light download.

The bonus disc includes a performance of Queen’s “Tie Your Mother Down” featuring Slash that was recorded in April 1993 during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

May says Back to the Light will be the first in a series of expanded solo reissues he’ll be releasing dubbed The Brian May Gold Series. Visit QueenOnline.com for full details.

Here’s the Back to the Light track list:

“The Dark”

“Back to the Light”

“Love Token”

“Resurrection”

“Too Much Love Will Kill You”

“Driven by You”

“Nothin’ but Blue”

“I’m Scared”

“Last Horizon”

“Let Your Heart Rule Your Head”

“Just One Life”

“Rollin’ Over”

And here’s the Out of the Light track list:

“Nothin’ but Blue” — Guitar Version

“Too Much Love Will Kill You” — Guitar Version

“Just One Life” — Guitar Version

“Driven by You Two”

“Driven by You” — Ford Ad Version

“Tie Your Mother Down” (Featuring Slash) — Live on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, 4/5/1993

“Too Much Love Will Kill You” — Live at the Palace Theatre, Los Angeles, 4/6/1993

“’39/Let Your Heart Rule Your Head” — Live at the Brixton Academy, London, 6/15/1993

“Last Horizon” — Live at the Brixton Academy, London, 6/15/1993

“We Will Rock You” — Live at the Brixton Academy, London, 6/15/1993

“Driven by You” — Cozy and Neil Version ’93

