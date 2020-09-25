Deluxe reissue of Lou Reed's classic 1989 album 'New York' available now

Rhino

A deluxe, expanded reissue of the late Lou Reed‘s critically acclaimed and popular 1989 album New York was released today.

New York is Reed’s only studio effort to be certified gold for sales of more than 500,000 copies in the U.S. The collection of gritty tunes includes “Dirty Blvd.,” which topped the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart for four weeks, as well as other standouts like “Busload of Faith,” “Romeo Had Juliette” and “Last Great American Whale.” Lou’s former Velvet Underground band mate, drummer Mo Tucker, contributed percussion to two songs — “Last Great American Whale” and “Dime Store Mystery.”

The New York: Deluxe Edition set features three CDs, a concert DVD and two vinyl LPs.

The CDs include a newly remastered version of the original album; a disc with previously unreleased live renditions of all of New York‘s 14 songs recorded at various shows; and a disc featuring unreleased demo versions and rough mixes of many of the album’s tunes, a non-LP track and live performances of two classic earlier Reed songs — “Sweet Jane” and “Walk on the Wild Side.”

The DVD features The New York Album concert video, which previously only was available on VHS and laser disc; it documents a 1990 show Lou played in Montreal that included a performance of the entire album. The DVD also offers an archival audio interview with Reed.

The LPs feature the remastered New York album pressed on 180-gram vinyl.

New York: Deluxe Edition comes packaged with a hardcover book featuring new liner notes by respected music journalist David Fricke, essays and more. Fans who order the collection from Rhino.com will receive a cassette version of the album.

Here’s the track list for the New York: Deluxe Edition set’s CDs:

Disc One: Original Album (2020 Remaster)

“Romeo Had Juliette”

“Halloween Parade”

“Dirty Blvd.”

“Endless Cycle”

“There Is No Time”

“Last Great American Whale”

“Beginning of a Great Adventure”

“Busload of Faith”

“Sick of You”

“Hold On”

“Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”

“Xmas in February”

“Strawman”

“Dime Store Mystery”

Disc Two: New York — Live

“Romeo Had Juliette”*

“Halloween Parade”*

“Dirty Blvd.”*

“Endless Cycle”*

“There Is No Time”*

“Last Great American Whale”*

“Beginning of a Great Adventure”*

“Busload of Faith”*

“Sick of You”*

“Hold On”*

“Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”*

“Xmas in February”*

“Strawman”*

“Dime Store Mystery”*

Disc Three: Works in Progress/Singles/Encore

“Romeo Had Juliette” (7″ Version)

“Dirty Blvd.” (Work Tape)*

“Dirty Blvd.” (Rough Mix)*

“Endless Cycle” (Work Tape)*

“Last Great American Whale” (Work Tape)*

“Beginning of a Great Adventure” (Rough Mix)*

“Busload of Faith” (Solo Version)*

“Sick of You” (Work Tape)*

“Sick of You” (Rough Mix)*

“Hold On” (Rough Mix)*

“Strawman” (Rough Mix)*

“The Room” (Non-LP Track)

“Sweet Jane” (Live Encore)*

“Walk on the Wild Side” (Live Encore)*

* = previously unreleased.

