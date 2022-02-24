Deluxe reissue of Queen guitarist Brian May’s second solo album, Another World, due out in April

Universal Music Enterprises

Queen guitarist Brian May‘s second solo album, 1998’s Another World, will be reissued in multiple formats and configurations on April 22 as the second installment of the Brian May Gold Series solo reissue campaign.

The remastered collection will be available on CD, cassette, vinyl and digital formats, and as a deluxe box set, two-CD set and limited-edition vinyl picture disc.

Another World was released in the U.K. in July ’98, and reached #23 on the U.K. albums charts.

The album included songs culled from various of projects May was working on around that the time, including music composed for TV soundtracks, video games and a shelved covers collection.

One of May’s main collaborators on Another World was acclaimed drummer Cozy Powell, who sadly died in a car crash at age 50 shortly before the album’s release. The album also features guest appearances by Jeff Beck, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Mott the Hoople‘s Ian Hunter. Hunter appears on a cover of the Mott classic “All the Way to Memphis.” Another World also features renditions of Jimi Hendrix‘s “One Rainy Wish” and the 1950s rock ‘n’ roll gem “Slow Down.”

The box set and two-CD version of the Another World reissue features a bonus disc that boasts alternate versions and mixes of songs, live performances from a June 1998 concert Brian’s solo band played in Paris, and covers of The Rocky Horror Show tune “Hot Patootie,” Buddy Holly‘s “Maybe Baby” and Conway Twitty‘s “It’s Only Make Believe.”

The box set features two CDs, sky-blue vinyl LP, a 32-page booklet and an enamel badge. Visit QueenOnline.com for full details about the Another World reissue.

Brian kicked off his Gold Series campaign last year with the reissue of his 1992 solo debut, Back to the Light.

