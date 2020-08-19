Deluxe reissue Tears for Fears' 1989 album 'The Seeds of Love' due in October

UMe/Virgin

An expanded reissue of Tears for Fears‘ third studio album, 1989’s The Seeds of Love, will be released in multiple configurations, including a four-CD/Blu-ray Super Deluxe Edition box set, on October 9.

Released in September of ’89, the album reached #8 on the Billboard 200, and yielded the #2 hit “Sowing the Seeds of Love” and another top-40 single, “Woman in Chains,” which featured vocals by soul/gospel singer Oleta Adams. The record has sold over 1 million copies in the U.S.

Featured on the Super Deluxe Edition reissue’s four CDs are a newly remastered version of the original album and 22 unreleased tracks, including demos, studio sessions and live jams. The discs also feature B-sides, early mixes, single edits, instrumental versions and more.

Among the demos is “Rhythm of Life,” a song that didn’t appear on The Seeds of Love, and which eventually was given to Adams, who ended up including it on her hit 1990 album Circle of One.

The Blu-ray disc included in the Super Deluxe box set features three different mixes of the album, among them a 5.1 surround mix created by acclaimed producer Steven Wilson.

Tears for Fears worked on The Seeds of Love for several years at sessions in London and New York. Besides Adams, another contributor to the record was renowned bassist Pino Palladino.

“Out of all our albums, I’d probably rank it highest,” says Tears for Fears’ Roland Orzabal. “I think it surprised a lot of people, a lot of our peers as well, people who maybe we were being compared to in the mid-Eighties.”

The reissue also is available as a two-CD set, a black-vinyl LP, and a picture disc.

Here’s the track list of the box set’s four CDs:

CD 1: Original Album – New Remaster

“Woman In Chains”

“Badman’s Song”

“Sowing the Seeds of Love”

“Advice for the Young at Heart”

“Standing on the Corner of the Third World”

“Swords and Knives”

“Year of the Knife”

“Famous Last Words”

CD 2: The Sun – 45’s and B-Sides

“Sowing the Seeds of Love” (7″ Version)

“Tears Roll Down”

“Woman in Chains” (7″ Version)

“Always in the Past”

“My Life in the Suicide Ranks”

“Woman in Chains” (Instrumental)

“Advice for the Young at Heart” (7″ Version)

“Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams” (Instrumental)

“Music for Tables”

“Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams” (Mix One)

“Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams” (Mix Two)

“Sowing the Seeds of Love” (U.S. Radio Edit)

“Woman in Chains” (U.S. Radio Edit)

“Advice for the Young at Heart (Italian Radio Edit)

“Year of the Knife” (Canadian Single Version)

“Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams”

CD 3: The Moon – Radio Edits and Early Mixes

“Year of the Knife” (Overture)

“Year of the Knife” (Early Mix – Instrumental)

“Sowing the Seeds of Love” (Alternate Mix)

“Tears Roll Down” (Alternate Mix)

“Year of the Knife” (Steve Chase 7″ Remix)

“Badman’s Song” (Early Mix)

“Advice for the Young at Heart” (Instrumental)

“Year of the Knife” (The Mix)

“Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams” (Mix One Edit)

“Sowing the Seeds of Love” (Early Mix – Instrumental)

“Woman in Chains” (U.S. Radio Edit)

“Year of the Knife” (Canadian Single Version – Instrumental)

“Famous Last Words” (French Radio Edit)

“Woman in Chains” (Reprise)

CD 4: The Wind – Demos, Diversions and Jams

“Rhythm of Life” (Demo)

“Advice for the Young at Heart (Demo)

“Swords and Knives” (Demo)

“Famous Last Words” (Demo)

“Sowing the Seeds of Love” (Demo – Instrumental)

“Badman’s Song” (Langer/Winstanley Version – Instrumental)

“Woman in Chains” (Townhouse Jam)

“Broken” (Townhouse Jam)

“Rhythm of Life” (Townhouse Jam)

“Badman’s Song” (Townhouse Jam)

“Badman’s Song” (Reprise – Townhouse Jam)

“Standing on the Corner of the Third World” (Townhouse Jam)

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.