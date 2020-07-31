Deluxe reissues of Paul McCartney's 1997 'Flaming Pie' album released today

MPL/Capitol/UMe

The 13th and latest installment of Paul McCartney‘s ongoing Archive Collection reissue campaign, a remastered and expanded version of his 1997 album Flaming Pie, was released today.

The reissue is available in multiple formats and configurations, including a five-CD/two-DVD/four-LP Collector’s Edition, a five-CD/two-DVD Deluxe Edition, and three-LP, two-LP and two-CD sets.

Flaming Pie was co-produced by McCartney, George Martin and Jeff Lynne. The record, which peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200, included contributions from McCartney’s wife Linda, his son James, Ringo Starr and Steve Miller.

The Collector’s Edition CDs feature a remastered version of the original album, plus 32 bonus tracks, including previously unheard demos, rough mixes, B-Sides and Flaming Pie at The Mill — an hour-long spoken-word CD featuring McCartney giving a tour of his home studio.

The LPs include a half-speed-mastered version of Flaming Pie; an LP of home recordings; and a disc featuring “The Ballad of the Skeletons,” Paul’s 1996 collaboration with poet Allen Ginsberg, which also featured avant-garde composer Philip Glass and Patti Smith Group guitarist Lenny Kaye.

The DVDs feature the In the World Tonight documentary, music videos, interviews, performances, behind-the-scenes footage and more.

Also included in the package are six silkscreened Linda McCartney art prints, and a 128-page book containing unpublished photos by Linda, an essay about the making of the album, track-by-track information, and new interviews with McCartney, Starr, Lynne, Miller and others.

Check out full details about the reissue at Flaming-Pie.com.

By Matt Friedlander

