Deluxe reissues of Prince's 1987 double album 'Sign o' the Times' due in September

The Prince Estate/Warner Records

An expanded, remastered version of Prince‘s 1987 double album Sign o’ the Times will be released in multiple configurations on September 25 as part of the late music legend’s ongoing catalog reissue campaign.

Among the versions is a Super Deluxe Edition that will be available as an eight-CD/DVD set, a 13-LP/DVD package, and an audio-only download.

Sign o’ the Times featured three songs that reached the Billboard Hot 100 top ten: “U Got the Look” featuring Sheena Easton, the title track, and “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man,” which peaked, respectively, at #2, #3 and #10. The album has been certified platinum in the U.S.

The Super Deluxe reissue features the album’s original 16 tracks, plus 63 previously unreleased recordings, including single edits, B-sides, alternate takes, remixes, outtakes, live performances and more.

The live material includes a complete stadium concert Prince played on June 20, 1987, in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

The DVD featured in the Super Deluxe Edition boasts previously unreleased footage of a complete New Year’s Eve benefit show held at Prince’s Paisley Park complex on December 31, 1987. It also includes Prince’s only on-stage collaboration with jazz legend Miles Davis.

The Super Deluxe reissue comes packaged with a 120-page hardcover book featuring rare photos, reproductions of Prince’s handwritten lyrics for many songs, newly penned liner notes and more.

One of the previously unreleased tracks from the collection, “Witness 4 the Prosecution (Version 1),” is available now as a digital download and via streaming platforms.

The Sign o’ the Times reissue, which you can pre-order now, also will be released as a three-CD or four-LP Deluxe Edition and a two-CD or two-LP standard version.

Visit Prince.com for more details about the reissue.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.