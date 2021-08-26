Deluxe reissues of The Beatles’ 1970 Let It Be album due out in October

Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe

The Beatles‘ final studio album, Let It Be, will be reissued on October 15 in multiple configurations in advance of the highly anticipated The Beatles: Get Back documentary that focuses on the making of the record.

All versions of the reissue will feature a new mix of the 1970 album by Giles Martin — son of late Beatles producer George Martin — and engineer Sam Okell.

The Super Deluxe editions of the reissue boast a total of 57 tracks, including 27 previously unreleased recordings from the sessions, a four-track Let It Be EP and an unreleased 14-track album titled Get Back featuring stereo mixes of songs compiled in May of 1969 by engineer Glyn Johns.

In advance of the Let It Be reissue, three tracks have been made available from the deluxe versions — a 2021 stereo mix of the title track, a recording of The Beatles’ rooftop performance of “Don’t Let Me Down” and the Get Back LP mix of “For You Blue.”

You can pre-order the Let It Be reissue now.

For full details including complete track lists of the various versions of the reissue, visit TheBeatles.com.

