Demi Moore Has Shag Carpet In Her Bathroom?!?!

Everyone knows celebrities have weird taste. I mean, they have more money than they know what to do with, so they end up buying dumb stuff. But that doesn’t explain DEMI MOORE’s unsettlingly strange bathroom.

She recently shared pictures of herself doing work in there. But she doesn’t have to sit on the john like the rest of us, because she has a FLORAL COUCH AND COFFEE TABLE. And brown shag carpeting on the floor. (???)

There’s also a statue of Joan of Arc, and a DOOR that appears to lead to the outside. Not surprisingly, the Internet can’t handle it.