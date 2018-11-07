Democrat Candidate Thanks Trump for Tweeting Support for Competitor

New Jersey Democrat Sen. Robert Menendez and other Democrats are thanking President Trump for tweeting support for his competitor Republican Bob Hugin proving that Hugin continues to ‘lie.’

Menendez who is fending for his seat in the Senate, tweeted a thank you in response to President Trump’s support of Hugin because as Menendez tweeted it proves Hugin has lied again. In the tweet Menendez reported that Hugin “has spent months telling us he’s not a Trump Republican. Now that’s been exposed as just another lie.”

While Hugin did not seem to respond to Trump’s support of the campaign, area democrats have capitalized on the endorsement. Menendez was leading in the polls with about 10 more points according to RealClearPolitics average of the Polls. This evening.