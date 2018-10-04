The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says there is no hint of misconduct in Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s follow-up FBI investigation.

In a statement today, Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley said there is no corroboration of sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh has loudly rejected the accusations. The FBI probe was a limited addition to Kavanaugh’s prior background check. Senators have been reviewing the FBI findings in a secure location at the Capitol.

Democrats are not happy and complain that the probe was far too limited in scope.

Results of the probe were sent to the Senate early today. California Democrat Dianne Feinstein told reporters that the investigation was far too limited in scope.

She called the probe incomplete.

Feinstein is the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The FBI probe was a follow-up to Kavanaugh’s prior six background checks. Kavanaugh has vehemently rejected allegations of sexual assault.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer accused the White House of putting constraints on the brief investigation “from the get-go.”

But the important Senators that needed to be persuaded by the FBI investigation are showing support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and it appears to be growing among undecided Senate Republicans.

Arizona’s Jeff Flake and Maine’s Susan Collins said the follow-up FBI investigation appears to have been very thorough.

Flake said there is no additional corroboration of sexual assault allegations in the FBI report.

Collins has been on the fence about Kavanaugh.

Flake came out in support of the federal judge last week but insisted on a pause for the follow-up FBI investigation.

The post Democrats, GOP Speak Out About FBI Investigation into Judge Kavanaugh appeared first on 850 WFTL.