Democrats Regain Control of House Today, Work to End Shutdown

The 116th Congress opens for business today on Capitol Hill as Democrats assume control of the House for the first time in several years.

Nancy Pelosi is expected to be elected speaker of the house once again, as she formerly held the position from 2007 to 2011.

Republicans remain in control of the Senate, and Vice President Mike Pence will swear-in new members.

After Democrats regain control of the House today, they are expected to attempt to bring an end to the partial government shutdown.

The shutdown is now 13 days in, as Congress is at odds over a funding bill that must pay for President Trump’s promised border wall.

Democratic leaders have a pair of votes scheduled on a package of bills that would end the shutdown, but even if they’re approved, they’ll still have to clear the Republican-controlled senate.