Democrats Take Control of the House, Let the Investigations Begin

Here comes the flood.

With the Democrats winning control of the House of Representatives, President Donald Trump and his administration can expect to be hit by a wave of investigations and subpoena requests from Capitol Hill. There are dozens of House committees and subcommittees, and each no doubt has its own hit list.

The House Intelligence Committee, under the chairmanship of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), will certainly revive aspects of the Trump-Russia probe that House Republicans smothered.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee surely will consider examining the Trump-Saudi relationship in light of the grisly murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

You can bet the Homeland Security Committee will investigate the Trump administration’s family-separation policy, and the Armed Services Committee will examine whether there was any reason for Trump to send 15,000 troops to the border to deal with a migrant caravan.

But two committees are likely to take the lead in investigating the Trump crowd—the Oversight and Government Reform Committee and the Judiciary Committee—and the Democrats on each panel have for the past two years been keeping a list of all the matters they believe deserve investigation.

Here is a sampling of the topics House Democratics have set their sights on:

White House security clearances (involving Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, national security adviser John Bolton, and others)

The controversial addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census

The Trump administration’s Muslim travel ban

The State Department’s decision to close its cyber office

The EPA’s use of a political loyalty list

The possible participation of Cambridge Analytica’s foreign employees in US elections

The deadly ambush in Niger that left four American soldiers dead

The use of private email by White House officials

Trump’s response to the hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico

The dealings of the Trump Foundation

Potential conflicts of interest between Kushner’s business actions and his policy advice

Payments the Trump Organization received from foreign sources

Russian intervention with state voting systems

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with foreign officials

