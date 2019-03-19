Democrats Target South Florida Massage Parlor Founder Linked To Trump

Congressional Democrat leaders want the FBI to investigate an alleged acquaintance of President Trump who is the founder of a Florida massage parlor chain, Cindy Yang.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, and four other lawmakers made the request in a letter released Monday.

This is what Pelosi and Schumer are asking for in the investigation into Cindy Yang pic.twitter.com/itc0ZNuNIV — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 18, 2019

They say the chain founded by Cindy Yang is suspected of human trafficking and prostitution by forcing female immigrants to serve as sex workers.

The lawmakers also say Yang reportedly created a business that might be selling access to the president for clients from China.