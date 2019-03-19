Democrats Target South Florida Massage Parlor Founder Linked To Trump

Congressional Democrat leaders want the FBI to investigate an alleged acquaintance of President Trump who is the founder of a Florida massage parlor chain, Cindy Yang.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, and four other lawmakers made the request in a letter released Monday.

They say the chain founded by Cindy Yang is suspected of human trafficking and prostitution by forcing female immigrants to serve as sex workers.
The lawmakers also say Yang reportedly created a business that might be selling access to the president for clients from China.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Proposed Bill Would Facilitate Banning Pornographic Books from Florida Schools The News You Need To Know In A Minute 3/19/19 Man Stabbed in the Face After Stopping at a Sandwich Shop to Use the Restroom Proposal Could Allow Police to Scan your Phone After an Accident to See if you Were Texting Body of Missing 2-year-Old Found After Father was Arrested for Killing Mother Woman Fatally Run Over After Falling Out of the Window of a Car
Comments