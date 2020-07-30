Deniece Williams says 'Gemini' will uncover "who I am as an artist and as a woman"

Courtesy of Deniece Williams

Legendary songbird Deniece Williams recently shared her new single, “When You Love Somebody,” from her upcoming album, Gemini.

The groovy R&B track matches up perfectly with her soulful voice, but this would also be the song to turn her project around completely.

“Actually, I have to admit that this song kind of changed my project because the project I was originally going to start on was a jazz project,” Deniece tells ABC Audio. “Because I hadn’t done jazz, you know I had a lot of success in R&B, a lot of success in pop, a lot of success in the gospel genre but what was left on my heart was to do a jazz project.”

But as things progressed and changed, Williams noticed some of the songs fit more into the pop or R&B genre, thus the album name Gemini. Williams hopes this album will give people a closer look at who she truly is.

“I want people to have an overview of who I am as an artist and as a woman,” she explains. “The experiences just take me wherever — experiences that I’m going through, experiences that friends are going through, experiences on how I was raised on the different artists, that I love. So that’s the feel of this project so that you get a total overview of who I am.”

Gemini will arrive by either the end of August or beginning of September, Williams says. This gives fans enough time to savor her illustrious five-decades long career and a bevy of multi-platinum hits such as “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” “It’s Gonna Take a Miracle,” “I Surrender All,” and 1984’s “Black Butterfly.”

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.