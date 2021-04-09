Dennis DeYoung debuts surreal video for upcoming album’s lead single, “The Isle of Misanthrope”

Frontiers Music srl

Former Styx singer/keyboardist Dennis DeYoung has released the lead single from his upcoming farewell studio album, 26 East, Volume 2, a six-minute, prog-rock-flavored rock tune titled “The Isle of Misanthrope” that’s available now as a digital download and for streaming.

Coinciding with the track’s release, DeYoung has debuted a surreal, over-the-top music video for the song at his official YouTube channel.

Writing about the clip on his Facebook page, DeYoung humorously points out that it features “rockin’ monks, space travel, time machines, mysterious orbs, dinosaurs, ancient ruins, three masters, strange sunglasses, beautiful sea sirens, howling wolves, fake lutes, screaming guitar solos, funky monks, (can you ever have too many monks) and hidden Styx stuff.”

He adds, “There’s a mysterious narrative unfolding in this six-minute opus with numerous musical and video twists and turns, harkening back to [Styx’s] great Equinox and Grand Illusion albums. Harken harken.”

DeYoung explains in a statement that, lyrically, the songs “is a commentary on the contemporary state of mankind under the guise of ancient times. The more things change the more they remain the same.”

26 East, Volume 2, a sequel to DeYoung’s 2020 album 26 East, Volume 1, will be released on June 11, and is available for pre-order now.

Ides of March and ex-Survivor member Jim Peterik, who co-wrote five songs that appeared on 26 East, Volume 1, collaborated on an additional four songs on Volume 2. Peterik also contributes guitar, bass and backing vocals to the record, while The Ides of March’s horn section is featured on a track called “Hello Goodbye.”

In addition, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello lends his talents to the song “The Last Guitar Hero.”

Here’s the full 26 East, Volume 2 track list:

“Hello Goodbye”

“Land of the Living”

“The Last Guitar Hero”

“Your Saving Grace”

“Proof of Heaven”

“Made for Each Other”

“There’s No Turning Back Time”

“St. Quarantine”

“So Little Did We Know”

“Always Time”

“Isle of Misanthrope”

“GIF”

