Denny’s Launches Thanksgiving Menu

Tired of cooking a giant Thanksgiving dinner every year? Would you rather go out but don’t want to spend a ton of cash? Denny’s has the hookup. The restaurant chain has launched a special dine-in and take out menu for the holidays at locations nationwide, with items clocking in around $8 to $18 per dish, says Newsweek. There are Cinnamon Roll Pancakes and Apple Bourbon Crepes for the breakfast crowd, while the evening fare will feature Bourbon Chicken, Garlic Peppercorn Sirloin, or the more traditional Turkey & Dressing Dinner. If you’d rather eat at home, pick up the Turkey and Dressing Dinner Pack, which is available for carryout and can feed six. Denny’s requests orders for this option be placed at least 24 hours in advance. What is your Thanksgiving plan this year? Which do you prefer: dinner at home or going out? Why?