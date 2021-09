A dramatic teaser for Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth was just released. It stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson and Harry Melling. The film is about a Scottish Lord who becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the Next King of Scotland. His ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power. The movie drops Christmas Day in theaters. Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022. What is your favorite movie starring Denzel Washington?