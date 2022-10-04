Depeche Mode announces new album & tour following passing of Andy Fletcher

Credit: Sven Darmer

Depeche Mode has announced their first new album and tour since the passing of member Andy “Fletch” Fletcher in May.

The record, the follow-up to 2017’s Spirit, is titled Memento Mori and will arrive spring 2023. The worldwide tour will launch with a U.S. leg running from March 23 in Sacramento, California, to April 14 in New York City, followed by a trip to Europe through May, June, July and August.

“We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” says Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

“Fletch would have loved this album,” adds frontman Dave Gahan. “We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DepecheMode.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.