Depeche Mode box set ‘ULTRA — THE 12″ SINGLES’ coming in September

Depeche Mode is continuing its 12-inch vinyl singles reissue campaign with the release of ULTRA — THE 12″ SINGLES on September 10.

The deluxe box set features eight 12-inch vinyl discs, including B-sides, alternate mixes and live versions of four singles from the band’s 1997 album Ultra: “Barrel of a Gun,” “It’s No Good,” “Home” and “Useless.” “Barrel of a Gun” and “It’s No Good” were both hits on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.

Ultra was the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ first album as a trio since 1982. It peaked at number five in the U.S. and inspired the name of Miami’s annual Ultra Music Festival.

The Ultra 12-inch singles box follows the release of similar box sets focusing on the singles from the Depeche Mode albums Speak & Spell, A Broken Frame, Construction Time Again, Some Great Reward, Black Celebration, Music for the Masses, Violator and Songs of Faith and Devotion.

You can pre-order the box set now.

