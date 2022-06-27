Depeche Mode member Andy Fletcher’s cause of death revealed

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The cause of death of Depeche Mode member Andy Fletcher has been revealed.

In an Instagram post penned by DM vocalist Dave Gahan and multi-instrumentalist Martin Gore, the “Enjoy the Silence” outfit shares that Fletcher died of aortic dissection, which occurs when there’s a tear in the inner layer of the aorta artery.

“Even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering,” Depeche Mode says of Fletcher.

Fletcher, often referred to as “Fletch” by his friends, bandmates and family, passed on May 26. He was 60 years old. At the time, a source close to the band shared that he passed away from natural causes.

In addition to sharing the cause of death news, Depeche Mode’s post also details a “celebration of Andy’s life” that took place in London last week.

“[It] was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs,” the post reads. “Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off.”

“Thank you for all of the love you’ve shown Andy and his family and friends over the last few weeks,” Gahan and Gore conclude. “It honestly means the world to all of us. Andy, you’ll be missed, but certainly not forgotten.”

Fletcher was a founding member of Depeche Mode and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2020.

