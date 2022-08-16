Depeche Mode posts studio photo following Andy Fletcher’s death

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Depeche Mode appears to be turning back to music as the now-duo continues to grieve the death of member Andy Fletcher.

The “Enjoy the Silence” outfit has posted a photo on Instagram of surviving members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore together in a recording studio.

“Finding stability in what we know and love, and focusing on what gives life meaning and purpose,” the caption reads.

Fletcher, a founding member of Depeche Mode, played on all of the band’s albums, from 1981’s Speak & Spell to 2017’s Spirit. He died in May of an aortic dissection at 60 years old.

