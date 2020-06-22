Depeche Mode streaming 'LiVE SPiRiTS' concert film this week

Stefan Hoederath/Redferns

Depeche Mode is streaming the group’s LiVE SPiRiTS concert film this week.

LiVE SPiRiTS includes the never-before-seen full footage from Depeche Mode’s July 2018 shows in Berlin, which marked the final concerts the synth-pop trio played in support of their latest album, 2017’s Spirit.

You can watch LiVE SPiRiTS live via the Live Nation YouTube channel this Thursday, June 25, at 3 p.m. ET.

LiVE SPiRiTS is also included alongside Depeche Mode’s Spirits in the Forest documentary about those Berlin shows and the Spirit global tour. The multi-disc package was originally scheduled to be released in March, but was delayed to this Friday, June 26, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Josh Johnson

