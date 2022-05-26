Depeche Mode’s Andy Fletcher dead at 60

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Depeche Mode member Andy Fletcher has died at age 60.

The seminal synth-pop band announced the news in a statement Thursday, reading, “We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.

“Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you need support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint,” the statement continues. “Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

No cause of death was announced, though a source close to the band shared that he passed away from natural causes.

Fletcher was a founding member of Depeche Mode, playing keyboards and bass alongside vocalist Dave Gahan, keyboardist and guitarist Martin Gore, and keyboardist and guitarist Vince Clarke, who was later replaced by Alan Wilder.

Depeche Mode began to develop a following in the ’80s, thanks to their innovative use of electronic elements in alternative music, before exploding in the early ’90s with the album Violator, which spawned singles including “Personal Jesus,” “Enjoy the Silence” and “Policy of Truth.”

Following Wilder’s departure in 1995, Fletcher, Gore and Gahan continued to release Depeche Mode albums as a trio, the last of which was 2017’s Spirit.

Fletcher was inducted with Depeche Mode into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

