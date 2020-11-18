Depeche Mode's Martin Gore releases new song "Mandrill" from upcoming 'The Third Chimpanzee' solo EP

Mute

Depeche Mode‘s Martin Gore has announced a new solo EP titled The Third Chimpanzee.

The five-track, primate-themed collection is due out on January 29, 2021. You can listen to the instrumental single “Mandrill” now via digital outlets.

The Third Chimpanzee marks Gore’s first solo release since his 2015 album, MG. Depeche Mode’s most recent effort is 2017’s Spirit.

Meanwhile, Depeche Mode was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this month during an HBO special taking place of the usual in-person ceremony, which was canceled due to COVID-19. Actress Charlize Theron introduced the trio, and artists including Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons and Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler spoke of Depeche Mode’s vast influence.

Here’s the track list for The Third Chimpanzee:

“Howler”

“Mandrill”

“Capuchin”

“Vervet”

“Howler’s End”

By Josh Johnson

