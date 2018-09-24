Deputy AG Rosenstein Headed to White House to Resign?

Reports say Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is resigning or is about to be fired.

Axios reports that Rosenstein resigned during a conversation with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Other outlets says Rosenstein is on his way to the White House and will soon be fired.

However, NBC News says Rosenstein will refuse to resign in today’s White House meeting and will say he will have to be fired if President Trump wants him out.

This follows an earlier report by Axios that Rosenstein verbally resigned in a phone call with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Rosenstein had denied a New York Times report that he offered to wear a wire in meetings with President Trump last year.

He also denied discussing the 25th Amendment in an effort to replace the President.

NBC reported Rosenstein was joking about wearing a wire.

Rosenstein oversees the work of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

