Deputy Won’t be Charged in Crash that Left Teen Comatose for a Month

A Palm Beach County deputy will not be charged in a car accident that left a teen comatose for a month.

The incident occurred in Delray Beach back in July, leaving 18-year-old Farrah Fox severely injured.

According to the report, deputy Michael D’Avanzo was driving his pickup truck at 53 mph in a 25 mph when he ran a stop sign and slammed into a vehicle carrying Fox.

On Monday, the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s office declined to charge D’Avanzo because prosecutors reported that low lying trees in the area would have prevented him or other drivers from seeing the stop sign whether they were traveling above or at the speed limit.

Fox’ family declined to comment but it was said that the University of Central Florida aeronautics engineering student remains in rehabilitation due to the accident.

D’Avanzo remains on duty.