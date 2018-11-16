DeSantis Wins Again

Following the recount in Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis has again been declared the winner of the gubernatorial race over Democrat Andrew Gillum. The margin of victory is large enough to avoid a manual recount. DeSantis gained a single vote in the recount. The election results will be certified on Tuesday the 20th.

Still, about .41 percentage points separate the two candidates, or just under 34,000 votes.

Just after the results were released, DeSantis sent a statement to reporters declaring victory — once again, nine days after he first declared victory.

“I remain humbled by your support and the great honor the people of Florida have shown me as I prepare to serve as your next governor,” wrote DeSantis.

In an exercise and futility, Broward, Palm Beach and Hillsbrough Counties all missed the Thursday 3 o’clock deadline to submit recount totals so the state will revert back to the original election results by default.

Somehow, Broward Election Supervisor Dr. Brenda Snipes completed the recount on time but forgot to transmit the results to Tallahassee. By the time her office figured out how to submit the recount numbers, it was 3:03 PM and the recount results were rejected.

The results of the U.S. Senate and Agriculture Commissioner races are within the .25 percentage margin triggering a manual recount.

Florida’s secretary of state ordered a manual recount in the state’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race.

This means that election supervisors will count over and under votes on a limited number of ballots not all ballots. The manual recounts should begin tomorrow.