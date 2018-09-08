‘Designated Survivor’ Moves To Netflix

Designated Survivor was canceled by ABC in May. It has been saved by Netflix.
The show starring Kiefer Sutherland as the president will be resurrected for a third season.
Seasons 1 and 2 will also be on Netflix this fall so you can catch up on anything you missed.
10 brand new episodes will be coming soon. No official date was listed.
Do you like Netflix and other streaming services picking up shows that have been canceled elsewhere?

