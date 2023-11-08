Designer Launches David Bowie Line

Designer John Varvatos is launching a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by David Bowie.

Among the pieces are a leather trench coat, a suit jacket and pants with a subtle lightning bolt design, a crewneck sweater inspired by the 2003 Reality album and a bomber jacket with “David Bowie” embroidered on the back.

There is also a series of Bowie T-shirts that sell for $168 each.

You can check out the entire David Bowie X JV collection at JohnVarvatos.com.

Who is your favorite designer?