Desperate Search For Survivors After Indonesia Earthquake And Tsunami

Recovery teams are burying the dead from last week’s earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia in mass graves.

At least 844 people are dead in the disaster that devastated the island of Sulawesi.
Four days after the quake and tsunami hit, rescue and recovery teams still aren’t able to get to some remote areas.
Emergency teams are afraid dozens of people are trapped under the rubble of one hotel in the coastal resort city of Palu.
Indonesia’s president has said he welcomes international offers of help.

