Despite final show announcement, KISS’ Gene Simmons says it’d be “nice to do a Vegas residency”

courtesy of Live Nation

It seems like even Gene Simmons doesn’t fully believe that KISS‘ “final” concerts, scheduled for New York’s Madison Square Garden December 1 and 2, will truly be the end.

While speaking to The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Simmons was asked if the band would ever again play a show in Las Vegas, considering they canceled a scheduled residency at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater, which would have run from December 2021 to February 2022.

“I actually don’t know, because we have been so inundated by people wanting to see us wherever we go. I mean, every guy whoever [sic] washed my dog or did my dry cleaning is hitting me up for tickets for his entire family, three generations back,” Simmons said.

“Vegas? I don’t know, it would be nice to do a Vegas residency,” he continued. “But I don’t know any of these things.”

What Simmons does know is that he’s hosting a VIP event May 5, 6 and 7 at the Rio Hotel & Casino, the location of the KISS by Monster Mini Golf and World Museum attraction, and tickets costs thousands of dollars. The bassist tells the Review-Journal that even though the band is — allegedly — ending their touring career, he’s still excited about the potential of the KISS brand.

“We have KISS everything — I want to sell KISS Air,” he says, meaning actual oxygen. “Have you seen the KISS air-guitar strings? Just a plastic bag with nothing in it. People buy cases of them. We have condoms and caskets.”

He laughs, “I’m thinking of a church, ‘KISS-Tianity.’ What do you think? It’s like everything else in the KISS empire, just throw open the doors and await the masses.”

