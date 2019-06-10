Despite lack of new music, Ed Sheeran was the most played artist on UK radio in 2018

Mark SurridgeEd Sheeran didn't release any new music in 2018, but he still dominated the airwaves in his native U.K.
According to PPL, which licenses and monitors music played on British radio and TV, as well as in British pubs and clubs, Ed was the most-played artist on the radio in the U.K. last year. It's the third time in four years he's been the U.K.'s most-played artist.
Out of the top 10 most-played artists, the only American act was Pink. Others on the list included Calvin Harris, Clean Bandit and Coldplay.
As for the U.K.'s most-played songs in 2018, Portgual. The Man's "Feel It Still" was #1. Pink's "What About Us" made the top 10 for the second straight year, which has only happened once before: In 2011 and 2012, with "Moves Like Jagger" by Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera.
Oddly, none of Ed's hits were among the top 10 most-played songs of 2018.