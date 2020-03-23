Despite speculation, Adam Levine & wife not expecting third child

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesNo, Adam Levine isn't going to be a father for a third time...at least, not yet.

The Maroon 5 frontman's wife Behati Prinsloo sparked speculation on Monday when she posted a blurry black-and-white photo on Instagram that many fans took to be an ultrasound picture.

"Pregnant agaaaaiin?" commented one fan.

"Pregnant?" wrote several more.

"U Pregnant?" added another.

"Ultrasound?" asked one.

"Congrats!" offered another.

But a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the South African model isn't pregnant. Turns out one of the couple's daughters -- either three-year-old Dusty or two-year-old Gio -- grabbed her phone and "posted the picture by mistake," according to the publication.

It's no wonder people were confused: On March 8, International Women's Day, Behati posted a picture of herself naked and hugely pregnant, with the message, "Men shouldn't be making laws about women's bodies." That post also prompted an avalanche of "Are you pregnant?" questions.

Of course, Adam hasn't helped things much by saying in an interview a few years ago that his wife "wants, like, 100 babies." Behati herself said a year ago that she thinks she and Adam will have more children.

