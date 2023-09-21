Justin Timberlake has a new sports bar in NYC.
For the business venture, he is teaming up with Tiger Woods.
The bar is called T-Squared Social, and it will be on East 42nd Street.
The 22,000-square-foot gastropub has 30 TVs, including the largest digital screen in New York, which is 200 inches.
They also have specialty drinks like the Back 9 Hot Toddy, Pimm’s-based 7 Rings, and a theatrical Smoked Old Fashioned.
Food includes the Madison Avenue burger, a filling pork belly appetizer, and more.
What celebrity restaurants have you visited in the past?
Beth
By Beth |
Details About Justin Timberlake’s New Sports Bar
