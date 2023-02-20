Detective John Munch Gone Too Soon. RIP Richard Belzer.

Ice-T is mourning the loss of his Law & Order castmate, Richard Belzer. The rapper turned actor posted a photo of him with Belzer on Twitter with the caption, “Highs and Lows… After one of the most amazing weeks of my life. I wake up to the news I lost my friend today. Belz is gone.. Damn it! But remember this..’When you ARE having real fun and are Truly Happy. ENJOY it to the fullest! Cause Pain is inevitably coming.’ I’ll miss you…” Belzer played NYPD detective John Munch on Homicide: Life on the Street and in the Law & Order television franchise for two decades with Ice-T by his side. Two days after Ice-T received the 2,747th Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Richard Belzer died. Dick Wolf and Mariska Hargitay attended the Los Angeles ceremony. Richard Belzer was 78.

