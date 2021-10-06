Detroit post office building renamed in honor of Aretha Franklin

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

If you happen to be in Fox Creek neighborhood of Detroit, you can now mail a letter or package at a post office that’s named after the late Queen of Soul.

On Monday, the Fox Creek Station post office, located at at 12711 E. Jefferson Ave., was officially renamed the Aretha Franklin Post Office Building, Patch.com reports.

Legislation to have the post office named in Aretha Franklin‘s honor was introduced in the House of Representatives last year by Michigan congresswoman Brenda Lawrence, a close friend of Franklin’s. Former President Donald Trump signed it into law in January 2021.

Lawrence visited the post office Monday for a dedication ceremony celebrating the rechristening, along with Michigan’s two U.S. senators — Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow — and Franklin family members.

“This building will always stand as a reminder that we all deserve a little RESPECT,” Rep. Lawrence said. She also posted photos from the event on her Twitter feed.

Added Sen. Peters, “Aretha Franklin was not just the Queen of Soul — she was a Detroit icon whose legacy of music and activism will forever symbolize Detroit’s strength and resilience.”

A postal service press release announcing the building’s name change gave some background information about Aretha’s life and achievements. It noted that she was a child prodigy who sang gospel at Detroit’s New Bethel Baptist Church, where her father, Reverend C. L. Franklin, was a minister; that she “found acclaim and commercial success” after signing with Atlantic Records in 1966; and that she went on to become “a symbol of Black empowerment during the civil rights movement.”

Aretha died of cancer at her Detroit home on August 16, 2018, at the age of 76.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.