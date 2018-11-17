Developing: One Dead After Deputy Involved Shooting

Deputies in Fort Pierce, Florida are currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one dead.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Steak and Shake on Okeechobee Road near Crossroads Parkway.

HAPPENING NOW: officer involved shooting investigation in the 2800 block of Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce. Media asked to stage in the rear parking lot of Stake and Shake. No law enforcement injured. One suspect deceased. — St. Lucie Sheriff (@stluciesheriff) November 17, 2018

Very little is known about the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.