Developing: One Dead After Deputy Involved Shooting

Deputies in Fort Pierce, Florida are currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one dead.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Steak and Shake on Okeechobee Road near Crossroads Parkway.

Very little is known about the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Florida Elections: Protesters at Bucher’s office Demand a Better Voting Process Trump Takes Helicopter Tour to View California Landscape Scorched by Wildfires Woman Arrested for Forcing 13-Year-Old to Walk Down a Street Naked as Punishment Mail-in ballot rules challenged; denied by Judge Woman Found Dead in Pond Identified Multiple Deputies Shot at During Traffic Stop
Comments