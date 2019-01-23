Developing: Shots Fired At Sebring, FL Bank

Police in the central Florida town of Sebring have surrounded a SunTrust Bank branch on U.S. 27 after reports of shot fired Wednesday afternoon. Media reports, and a Highlands County commissioner indicate there are ‘several down’ inside the building following what he called a hostage situation but this has not been confirmed by local law enforcement.

According to Sebring police the subject who claimed responsibility for the shooting contacted police from inside the bank and eventually surrendered to Highlands County SWAT officers.

It is not clear what the shooter’s motives were. Areas surrounding the SunTrust branch are closed off as police investigate.

This is a developing story