DEVO COVID-19 Face Masks are a thing!

Lots of bands are making COVID-19 face masks, but DEVO REALLY, REALLY has what you: a PPE version of their iconic Energy Domes fitted with a face shield. You’ll be the coolest kid on the block!!!!
This is all part of the 40th anniversary of the DEVO Energy Dome as explained by Gerard Casale:
It’s the 40th anniversary of DEVO’s Energy Dome – a DEVO icon that is often as misunderstood as the band itself. Although they have been mistaken for flower pots, dog bowls, car urinals, lampshades, and eventually relegated specifically for the use at holiday parties, these holy totems were actually designed with a more important purpose in mind.
“It was designed according to the ancient ziggurat mound proportions used in votive worship. Like the mounds it collects energy and recirculates it.
In this case the Dome collects energy that escapes from the crown of the human head and pushes it back into the medulla oblongata for increased mental energy.
It’s very important that you acquire a plastic hard hat liner adjusted to your head size and fix it with duct tape or super glue to the inside of the dump. This allows the Dome to float just about the cranium and thus do its job. Unfortunately sans hard hat liner the recirculation of energy will not occur!”