DEVO Documentary in the Works!

Produced by VICE Studios and Library Films in association with Mutato Entertainment, DEVO is directed by Chris Smith (“Sr.”, American Movie, Fyre, Tiger King, 100 Foot Wave).

BMG (Moonage Daydream, DIO: Dreams Never Die), Freemantle Documentaries (Mrs. Americana), and Warner Music Group (Love, Lizzo, Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers) are all producers on the project.



In telling DEVO’s story, the film will utilize “a mixture of archival footage, interviews from other characters in their orbit, and a range of storytelling techniques.”

