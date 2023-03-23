News | Tracy St. George

By Tracy St. George |

DEVO Documentary in the Works!

Produced by VICE Studios and Library Films in association with Mutato EntertainmentDEVO is directed by Chris Smith (“Sr.”, American MovieFyreTiger King100 Foot Wave).

BMG (Moonage DaydreamDIO: Dreams Never Die), Freemantle Documentaries (Mrs. Americana), and Warner Music Group (Love, LizzoTom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers) are all producers on the project.

In telling DEVO’s story, the film will utilize “a mixture of archival footage, interviews from other characters in their orbit, and a range of storytelling techniques.”

