Dexter Is Coming Back!!

When “Dexter” ended, a lot of people HATED the finale, but apparently, they’re going to get another shot at it.   Showtime is reviving the show . . . with its star Michel C Hall.    The only catch is that it’s only supposed to be a one-off, limited series with 10 episodes.  There’s no premiere date yet, but it’ll be sometime next fall.  There are no details on the plot yet.    “Dexter” originally ran for 8-seasons on Showtime, from 2006 to 2013.    (SPOILER)  At the end of the original show, Dexter faked his death and was living under a new name in Oregon after wrecking his boat and escaping from a hospital.  So it’s very possible that the new show picks up around that.