‘Dexter’ Podcast Is Coming Back

To get you prepared for the return of Dexter, Showtime is bringing back the Dexter podcast.

The Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up podcast will launch on October 1, the same date as the original series premiere 15 years ago.

Once the podcast gets your blood boiling look for the premiere of the Showtime reboot on November 7.

Check out the podcast wherever you get your podcasts or watch it on Showtime’s YouTube channel.

Are you a Dexter fan?