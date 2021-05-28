‘Dexter’ Revival is coming soon

Showtime just released a teaser clip to the ‘Dexter’ Revival limited series. This will be the final installment of the show and will conclude the story of ‘Dexter Morgan’. Season 8 of ‘Dexter’ wrapped in 2013 and this limited series will show ‘Dexter’ with a new identity and new place in life. In the teaser clip, ‘Dexter’ who has a new identity is being greeted by everyone he passes until he sees knives in the window that seem to trigger and set him off. This new limited series of ‘Dexter’ will be out on Showtime by the end of the year. What show would you like to see a revival for? Or which show would you like an update on?