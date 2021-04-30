‘Dexter’ Teaser Trailer Surfaces

After being away for eight seasons, Dexter is coming back. Michael C. Hall is returning to play the serial killer for a limited 10 episode run on Showtime without the beard that he had at the end of the first run. A teaser was released today where we see Dexter and to the surprise of many, he still looks the same and is still killing people. The teaser also revealed that the series will premiere this fall on Showtime. If you need a refresher course on the show you can binge it on Showtime. Were you a big fan of Dexter? Do you think Dexter will finally be caught?