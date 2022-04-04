Dhani Harrison is now the first Beatles child to win a Grammy

Dhani and Olivia Harrison; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com

George Harrison‘s son Dhani Harrison set a unique Grammy record on Sunday night.

Billboard reports that Dhani is now the first child of a Beatles member to win a Grammy. He did so by sharing the award for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package, presented to the 50th Anniversary edition of George’s 1971 album, All Things Must Pass. His co-winners were his mother, Olivia Harrison, and Darren Evans.

Speaking of Olivia, she’s now the third wife or widow of a Beatles member to win a Grammy, following Linda McCartney‘s wins with husband Paul for the Wings songs “Band on the Run” and “Rockestra Theme,” and Yoko Ono‘s Album of the Year win with the late John Lennon for Double Fantasy.

John Lennon’s son Julian Lennon was nominated for the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1986, but lost to Sade.

As for other veteran performers at the Grammys, Joni Mitchell won for Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967). She was also this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year honoree, making her, according to Billboard, the first person to both win a Grammy and be Person of the Year in the same year since Paul McCartney did it 10 years ago.

