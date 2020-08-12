“Diana: A New Musical” Coming To Netflix

With Broadway shut down because of COVID-19, the musical based on the life of Princess Diana will premiere on Netflix.

Diana: A New Musical went dark before its planned debut. In a historic step, the show will be available for streaming before it his the live stage.

The musical will be filmed without a live audience. The date of the Netflix premiere is unknown.

Producers are hoping that Broadway reopens in time for the planned live unveiling on May 25, 2021.

Do you think more shows and movies will go straight to streaming as the pandemic carries on?