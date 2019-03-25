Diana Ross Comes To The Defense Of Michael Jackson

The legendary Diana Ross is the latest celebrity to defend Michael Jackson, amid the fall-out from “The Leaving Neverland” documentary.

Have you watched it? I have NOT!

Ms. Ross tweeted her support Saturday night saying “’I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is a magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. “STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE”.

The two had been friends for almost 40 years. Ross is credited with discovering the Jackson 5 in the 1970s. Jackson even named Ross has the guardian of his children if something were to happen to his mother, Katherine Jackson.

Do you think Diana Ross comments will spark backlash? Or do you think she has the right to defend her friend?