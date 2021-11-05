Diana Ross releases first album of new songs in 20 years, ‘Thank You’; debuts new music video

Decca Records

Diana Ross‘ first album of new, original songs in over 20 years, Thank You, got its release today.

Coinciding with the album’s arrival, the Motown legend debuted her first music video in more than a decade, for her new song “All Is Well.” The clip, which you can watch on her official YouTube channel, was directed by Amanda Demme in collaboration with Ross’ two sons, producer Evan Ross and photographer Ross Naess.

As previously reported, Thank You was recorded in Diana’s home studio during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, and features producers and songwriters who’ve created hits for Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Usher, Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Ross says of the 13-track collection, “I spent the past year recording new music and this music is a reflection of the joy and the love and the gratitude that I feel every day. It’s an album of great appreciation for life, and for all of you.”

Prior to Thank You‘s release, Ross debuted three songs as advance tracks — the title cut, “If the World Just Danced” and “I Still Believe.”

Diana’s last album of new, original songs was 1999’s Every Day Is a New Day.

